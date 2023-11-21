Posted in: Anime, Movies | Tagged: Satorshi Kon, tokyo godfathers

Tokyo Godfathers Returns to Theatres for 20th Anniversary

Tokyo Godfathers, the acclaimed holiday classic from master director Satoshi Kon returns to theaters from AX Cinema Nights in December.

Tokyo Godfathers, the acclaimed holiday classic from master director Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Perfect Blue), returns to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 4K restoration under the supervision of the original art director and producers. Anime Expo Cinema Nights invites fans to theatrical screenings of the classic anime at special theatrical events across North America from December 11th to the 13th in the latest installment of Anime Expo Cinema Nights as a prelude to Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, three homeless companions stumble upon a baby girl in a garbage heap. They name her Kiyoko and vow to care for her as they track down her family. Haunted by memories of their own broken pasts and pursued by a cast of shadowy characters from Tokyo's nightlife, Hana, Gin and Miyuki overcome their differences and learn to trust one another as a new, makeshift family. With the New Year fast approaching, the mystery behind baby Kiyoko deepens, and these unlikely heroes discover the surprising — and sometimes miraculous — connections that have brought them all together. Co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop) and featuring a whimsical score by Keiichi Suzuki, Tokyo Godfathers is a masterpiece by turns heartfelt, hilarious, and highly original, a tale of hope and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo. Tokyo Godfathers is only their latest theatrical event. The feature film has been a favourite amongst Satoshi Kon fans ever since its original release back in 2003, always showing up again nearly every year.

Tickets, participating theatres, and more information are available here.

