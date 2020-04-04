"Top Gun: Maverick" New Featurette Debuts After Film Delayed

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. A new featurette on the actors getting in the cockpit of the fighter jets in the film debuted online. It is a bittersweet watch, after the announcement Thursday that the film has been delayed until December 23rd. We don't know yet when theaters may reopen, and Top Gun is far from the only film being delayed, but having no Tom Cruise film in the summer feels strange. Check out the actors in the cockpit down below.

Top Gun: Maverick Featurette

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

The more I see from this film, the more excited I get. It is refreshing to see that they are prioritizing realism over effects whenever possible, as that is something that made the original Top Gun so special. Over the years when they have tried to clone the success of that film and failed miserably (think Stealth), it was because they didn't go the extra mile to make the dogfights feel real, nothing felt like it was based in reality. With all of the mounted IMAX cameras, Top Gun: Maverick may have some of the best visuals of any film to come out this year.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Manny Jacinto, Rachael Markarian, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Ed Harris opens on December 23rd.