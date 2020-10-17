Tyler Posey Wants To Play Batman Beyond On Screen

Tyler Posey has one of those faces where you swear he has been in every film you have watched in the last few years. A talented young actor, the former Teen Wolf star, is no stranger to playing superheroes, having voiced Marvel's Inferno in multiple projects in the last few years. But it is a different hero he would like to set his sights on next. Namely, a future version of Batman. That's right, Tyler Posey wants to play Batman Beyond, aka Terry McGinnis on screen, as he told Collider during a recent interview.

Tyler Posey Could So Pull That Off

"Yeah, I really wanna do Batman Beyond. There was a cartoon, years ago, called Batman Beyond, and I really wanna adapt that into a TV show. I wanna do that so bad. I think it would be a really cool spin on a younger Batman. I know Rob Pattinson is doing the new one right now, and he's younger but not as young as me. I think it would be cool to do a take on old Batman being this mentor to a younger Batman."

Looking at some artwork, I can see Tyler Posey pulling this off. Batman Beyond is near and dear to many, so the utmost care and consideration should be put into the property. It's the last big step Warner Bros can take live-action Batman that has not been done before, and to see the character grace screens either in a theater or on television would be a huge deal. Do I think they would trust a big-screen adaptation to Posey in the lead? Probably not. But I can certainly see it as a television series. Time will tell if this ever happens, but if he is passionate about it, who knows? Stranger things have happened in Hollywood.