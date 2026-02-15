Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, horror, Undertone

Undertone Star Says the Film is Scarier Than She Expected

The star of the upcoming A24 horror flick Undertone says the film gave her nightmares after the Fantasia screening.

Article Summary Undertone star Nina Kiri admits the new A24 horror film gave her nightmares after the Fantasia premiere.

Early festival reactions praise Undertone's chilling sound design and slow-burn atmospheric dread.

The story follows a paranormal podcast host haunted by disturbing audio in her childhood home.

Undertone is generating buzz as a must-see for horror fans ahead of its March 13, 2026 theatrical release.

Undertone hasn't had its wide release yet, but early buzz out of festivals suggests A24 might just have another horror sleeper on the way. Conceptually, Ian Tuason's film follows Evy, a paranormal podcast host who moves back into her childhood home to care for her dying mother and starts receiving increasingly disturbing audio from a married couple who claim something is haunting their house. And as of now, early screenings have praised its tense sound design, slow-burn structure, and Nina Kiri's lead performance.

Still, for Kiri, watching the finished film was even more unsettling than expected. Speaking with Collider about her first Fantasia screening, she admitted that the horror snuck up on her by the time it came to an end.

Undertone Star Says the Film is Nightmare Fuel

She explains, "After the Fantasia screening, that was my first time watching it, and I wasn't expecting to be scared. I watched the movie. I'm like, 'Okay, that's the movie. Great. It's awesome.' We left, and then I started to feel really dark feelings of doom. Then, as the night progressed, we were even celebrating and having a good time, and I was like, 'I feel doom. I feel doom.' And I had a nightmare that night in my hotel in Montreal, and I woke up in the middle of the night. So, our movie."

Rather than stacking big set pieces, Undertone is said to lean on atmosphere and the tension between what Evy hears and what she can prove. The cast around Kiri is also relatively small, which fits the film's contained horror genre structure. Adam DiMarco voices Evy's friend and co-host Justin, while Michèle Duquet appears as her mother, with additional roles for Keana Lyn Bastidas, Jeff Yung, Sarah Beaudin, and others in supporting parts.

Needless to say, given its premise, the film is already being tagged as one to watch for horror fans who like slow, creeping dread over jump scare overload. Undertone opens in theaters in North America on March 13, 2026, courtesy of A24 and VVS Films.

Will you be checking this one out? Share your thoughts on the Undertone buzz in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!