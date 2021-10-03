Venom Wins The Box Office With $90 Million Opening, Bond Big Overseas

Venom: Let There Be Carnage kicked off what is sure to be a massive October at the box office, scoring a pandemic-era record $90 million opening, beating all other openings from 2021. This helped the overall box office to its highest number since March of 2020, when theaters first shut down. Riding a wave of goodwill from the first film, which grossed $850 million worldwide, and introducing the first onscreen version of fan-favorite Carnage, Venom overcame "it's stupid but fun" reviews to beat the opening of the first film as well, which in terms of a depressed box office is somewhat impressive.

Overseas was all about Bond. No Time To Die opened to $120 million, a considerable number that does not include China. It opens here in the US next weekend, and between Venom and Bond, I think theater owners will finally be able to breathe a bit. In same-day streaming and theater openings for the week, two films opened, and only one saw moderate success. Addams Family 2 scored $18 million, the biggest gross for a family film opened during the pandemic. The other was The Many Saints of Newark, which did not pull in big numbers on screens. It opens in fourth place with $5 million, behind number three Shang-Chi with $6 million. Newark had a tall order in front of it with Venom opening and the older crowd that was expected to come out for the film still largely staying away from theaters. The story of that film will be written by how many watched on HBO Max.

Here is the Top 5 for the weekend box office:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage- $90.1 million Addams Family 2- $18 million Shang-Chi- $6 million The Many Saints of Newark- $5 million Dear Evan Hansen- $2.5 million

Next weekend Bond will attempt to take down Venom and Carnage and should succeed. By how much? Who knows, but one thing is for certain: people are going back to the theaters in droves this month. Just make sure to be safe and wear a mask while there and get your shot as well.