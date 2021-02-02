Warner Bros. Animation Releases First Look at Justice Society: WWII

If you can't wait to see the Justice Society in action when they make their film debut in Black Adam this December (or whenever it gets moved to next), then Warner Bros. Animation has you covered. This afternoon, we were given our first look at the upcoming Blu-ray and Digital release, Justice Society: World War II. The film is the latest in WB's animated films based on DC Comics but is the first to star the Golden-Age team of the Justice Society.

Through an exclusive debut on IGN today, we got to see our first glimpse at the World War II-era DC superhero team bust up some Nazi goons (we sure could use some of that here lately!) in the form of a pretty action-packed and detailed trailer:

Looks pretty fun, right? If you're not quite clear on the plot from the trailer, though, WB also released an official synopsis of the PG-13 animated feature-length film:

"Justice Society: World War II finds modern-day Barry Allen – prior to the formation of the Justice League – discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle – primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as The Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor, and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favor while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won't be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller."

That's a pretty deep lineup, and it should please both Golden-Age and modern DC fans.

Speaking of deep lineups, the film's voice cast is equally impressive. As was exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter in January, the cast is headlined by Stana Katic (Castle) as Wonder Woman and Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) as Barry Allen/The Flash. The rest of the cast includes Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Matthew Mercer as Hourman, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate and Darin De Paul as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Justice Society: World War II is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams. Butch Lukic is Supervising Producer, along with Sam Register as Executive Producer. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau served as Producers. The film is a production of Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

If you want to get your hands on Justice Society: World War II, unfortunately, no release date has been given yet, but it will be out on Blu-ray and Digital sometime later this year.