Warner Bros. Releases a Sneak Peek of Catwoman: Hunted

She's currently Batman's love interest in comic book land; Selina Kyle finally gets her own animated movie treatment in Catwoman: Hunted. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.

In the all-new original animated feature-length film, Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not. You say that you can't wait two months to find out? Well, our good friends over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment passed along a few first looks at Selina's action-packed anime adventures. Dig it below.

There's nothing like being awakened by your best friend – especially when she's a cat; Isis is along for every step of the adventure as Selina Kyle/Catwoman attempts to steal and connive her way past Interpol and the villainous organization Leviathan in Catwoman: HuntedElizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Vacation) leads the star-studded voice cast as Catwoman.

There's no end to the catfights in Catwoman: Hunted – starting with Cheshire taking her best shot at Catwoman atop a roof. Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) supplies the voice of Cheshire.

In a cast packed with villains, Barbara Minerva tops the roster as the leader of Leviathan. And nobody gets under Minerva's skin like Catwoman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) provides the voice of Barbara Minerva.

Batwoman isn't the only bat-like character to face Catwoman in this adventure as Nosferta makes an impressive entrance in the film. Zehra Fazal (Young Justice franchise) provides the voice of Nosferata.

The fresh anime style looks great on Selina/ Catwoman; check out the trailer and see if you agree.

Catwoman: Hunted arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.

