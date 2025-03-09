Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17, robert pattinson

Mickey 17 Will Be Released On 4K Blu-ray On May 13th

We already have a date for Mickey 17 to release on 4K Blu-ray, even though the film opened in theaters days ago.

Article Summary Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, hits 4K Blu-ray on May 13, barely after its theatrical release.

Bong Joon Ho's latest film features a star-studded cast including Steven Yeun and Toni Collette.

The film is adapted from Edward Ashton's novel Mickey 7 and promises a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Mickey 17 explores a futuristic world where the hero faces extreme job demands, including dying for a living.

Mickey 17, the new Bong Joon Ho film starring Robert Pattinson that opened in theaters this weekend, will be released on 4K Blu-ray and regular Blu-ray on May 13. How crazy is it that we get these announcements now when films are just opening in theaters? The film also stars Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie. It is the follow-up film from the director after sweeping the Oscars with 2019's Parasite. Obviously, there is no cover for the release yet or a set number of special features, but when those are revealed, we will bring them to you. For now, you can go see the film in theaters now. You should see it in IMAX if you can, I am hearing amazing things about it on the format. That is how I am planning on seeing it.

Mickey 17 Has Been In Theaters For Only Two Days

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Mickey 17 is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

