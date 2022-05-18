We Have Our First Official Look At Disenchanted

2020 was a weird year for movies, and at the end of the year, we got a virtual Disney Investor Day which turned into a really good presentation all around. It was actually comparable to some of the better virtual conventions that we saw that day. We got a lot of announced projects that were supposed or were assumed to have theatrical releases pivot to Disney+, and all things considered, that really made sense. One of those projects was the forever-in-development sequel to Enchanted. There have been talks and rumors about this movie happening since as early as 2010, but nothing ever really got off of the ground. At that Investor Day, they finally confirmed that the sequel was happening, and it would be called Disenchanted. We also got a logo.

As things usually do, when Disney has announced something, production on Disenchanted moved quickly. We got word that star Amy Adams was shooting the movie by the spring, but we haven't heard anything since. However, Disney shared a first look at the film, including a look at Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph Malvina Monroe, who is rumored to be the villain. If that outfit is anything to go by, she is.

The movie is set to come out later this year, but at the moment, we don't have an exact release date. However, Thanksgiving is the current given date, and we don't have any plot details for Disenchanted yet. However, we should be learning things sooner rather than later if they are already releasing first look images. This is one of those cult classic Disney movies that more and more people have come to love over the years.

Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disenchanted, disney, movies