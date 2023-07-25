Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, oppenheimer, Weekend Box Office

Barbie & Oppenheimer Propel Box Office To Best Weekend In Years

The final numbers are in, and Barbie and Oppenheimer propelled the Weekend Box Office to its best weekend since 2019.

Barbie and Oppenheimer lived up to the box office hype this past weekend, and now that the official numbers are out, the Greta Gerwig directed film will finish off the biggest opening of 2023 domestically so far with $162 million, up another $10 from the weekend estimates. The film held extremely well over the weekend three day, dropping only -9% from Saturday to Sunday, and scored another $196 million overseas to put its debut worldwide at $356 million. A huge, huge number that most box office pundits could not see it getting to until the last minute early last week. This is a huge win for WB and Mattel, in particular, who is looking to lean on its existing IP to get box office gold.

Barbie & Oppenheimer Forever Linked

Oppenheimer should not feel slighted at all by only grossing half of what Barbie did. $82 million is an incredible feat for a three-hour biopic, even one directed by Christopher Nolan, as that film also held extremely well through the weekend. Nolan and Universal should be sending fruit baskets to the entire Barbie team for all the free publicity over the last year or so; it for sure raised awareness for the film and was a key factor in its overperformance. Also, this should show studios that while IP and biopics can be stories and topics we are familiar with when you get great talent behind the cameras and get out of their way, magic can happen. Third place saw Sound of Freedom continue to shock the town, adding another $19 million and sending it over $120 million in three weeks. Last week's champ Mission Impossible tumbled down to fourth, dropping -65% to $19 million as well. Paramount should have moved to August months ago to avoid Barbinheimer; that is a decision they will regret for a while. Rounding out the top five was Indiana Jones with $6.6 million. Overall, this was the biggest weekend in theaters since Avengers: Endgame opened in 2019.

The weekend box office top five for July 21st:

Barbie- $162 million Oppenheimer- $82 million Sound of Freedom- $19 million Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One- $19 million Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny- $6.6 million

Next week, the top two will stay the same, but Disney will open The Haunted Mansion and try to siphon off some Barbie and Oppenheimer money. I think it scores $30 million for third place, but the top two stay the same.

