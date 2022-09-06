Wendell & Wild Trailer Released By Netflix, On Streamer October 28th

Wendell & Wild debuted its full trailer this morning and might just be the most anticipated film hitting Netflix this fall. From Henry Selick (Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out, Nope), it stars a voice cast that includes Lyric Ross, Keegan-Michael Key, Peele, Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames. This stop-motion horror film is based on an unpublished story by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman. Netflix has big, big hopes riding on this one, and from the trailer that was released this morning, they may have a special film here. Check the trailer out below.

Wendell & Wild Synopsis

"From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) comes the story of Kat (Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown. Wendell & Wild also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames." Even the poster for the film is cool.

Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th, which is this weekend, and I am super jealous that they get to see this so early. Every part of this trailer speaks to the monster kid in me, and I am here for it. This team of Selick and Peele seems like a match made in heaven, and any time we can get more stop-motion animation is a good thing. Will this become a tradition like Nightmare Before Christmas did? Who knows, but it certainly seems like it has a good shot. Wendell & Wild will be on Netflix on October 28th, just in time for all of your Halloween spooky viewing.