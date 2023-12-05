Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, i am legend, i am legend 2, Warner Bros, will smith

Will Smith Talks I Am Legend 2 Status and Alternate Ending

During a panel appearance, Will Smith offered fans an update on the status of I Am Legend 2 and confirmed its use of the alternate ending.

Article Summary Will Smith confirms an I Am Legend sequel is nearing production with script in hand.

The alternate ending where Smith's character lives will form the sequel's foundation.

Michael B. Jordan joins Smith in starring and producing the apocalyptic follow-up.

Original film's alternate conclusion paves way for a revitalized and fresh storyline.

It's been over 15 years since the theatrical release of the vampiric, zombie-like apocalyptic film I Am Legend. It instantly became a massive hit with moviegoers due to its adventurous, big-budget intensity. And while the first film didn't exactly set up a bold sequel concept right out the gate (partially due to source material deviations), there's since been confirmation that a proper sequel is on the way.

Now, with the strike finally ending and productions getting the green light to continue developing stories, the film's only confirmed returning actor has dropped a few minor details about the sequel's status and how this next entry will address one character's seemingly dire fate. Here's what was said!

Will Smith is Currently Gearing Up for the I Am Legend Sequel

When discussing the status of the upcoming project during a panel at the Red Seal Film Festival 2023, star Will Smith acknowledged the film's choice to follow the non-theatrical ending, explaining, "I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close." Smith then elaborates, "I am probably giving up too much information… the script just came in. We're going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives, and I can't tell you anymore."

The original ending of I Am Legend included Smith's character sacrificing himself so that Alice Braga's character could protect his newly developed cure to save humanity. The alternate ending (that essentially inspired the sequel) deviated from the initial theatrical conclusions by not featuring any main character deaths but was said to have been received poorly when screened ahead of its wide release. Thankfully, it sounds like the first film's (officially) abandoned ending is finally getting the changes it deserves.

Do you currently have high hopes for the upcoming sequel to I Am Legend?

