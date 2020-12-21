Wonder Woman 1984 Opens To $38.5 Million In 32 Markets

Wonder Woman 1984 opened overseas in theaters this weekend. The much anticipated, very delayed sequel opened on 30,221 screens and pulled in $38.5 million, well below projections. Nobody blames the film for that, as more closures and lockdowns went into effect in the 32 territories it opened in. Business was also soft in China, which is not a good sign either, as it fights local film The Rescue for money over there and lost. Of course, the film opens here stateside on Christmas Day, hitting HBO Max the same day for home viewing. What did we learn from this weekend? Well, not too much yet. Wonder Woman 1984's story will be told after Christmas Day. Deadline reported the numbers.

Wonder Woman 1984 Is In Such A Weird Spot

Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the film in her review: "Much like the first movie, it very much feels like Wonder Woman 1984 peaks in the middle and then sort of falls apart in the end. The Cheetah and Diana's final fight in her golden armor is almost dull, which is a shame. It was all too dark, so you couldn't really see the design of The Cheetah, which is a lot better than it has any right to be. There aren't enough lingering moments to see what Barbara has become; she's The Cheetah now, so it's time to fight. However, unlike the first movie, the second act of Wonder Woman 1984 is not nearly as good as the second act of the first movie, and it's impossible not to compare the two of them."

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released here in the US this coming Friday, Christmas Day, and is out in many other international markets now.