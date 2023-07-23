Posted in: Conventions, Cosplay, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: comic con, cosplay, cosplayers, cosplaying, san diego comic con, sdcc, sdcc 2023

100+ San Diego Comic-Con Day 3 Cosplay Images: Barbie, Joker & More!

From Barbie & the Joker to Star Trek, My Hero Academia & more, here are some of the best cosplayers during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Day #3.

Welcome to Day 3 of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Cosplay report. SDCC is marching along, and the cosplay has only gotten better across the show floor and around the convention center. Cosplayers come from all over the country, in fact, the world, to display their creativity and talent, many of them with their eye on the prize at tonight's Masquerade Ball. Masquerade Ball isComicCon's annual Cosplay contest with cosplayers competing for prizes in many categories. The San Diego Comic-Con was first held at the U.S. Grant Hotel in 1970 with about 300 attendees. Since then, the show has been housed in various venues such as the El Cortez Hotel in the 1970s, the San Diego Convention Center and Performing Arts Center(CPAC), and, since 1991, the San Diego Convention Center. The most recent survey shows that SDCC welcomed well over 135,000 unique attendees to the show, being very conservative in counting each 4-day badge as one person.

With Masquerade Ball on Saturday night, this journalist estimates up to 30% showing off cosplay in one form or another. Pictured in the massive gallery below, you will see Stan Lee, a few Jokers, lots of Barbies, Willy Wonka, Han and Chewie, Average Joes, the New Guardians of the Galaxy, so many Mandos, Ace and Gary, Poison Ivy, a young Indiana Jones, and so many more! Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily updates of the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 cosplay scene. You never know who the next big star may be. Did you suit up for SDCC this year? Do you see yourself in the gallery below? Hit us up in the comments and say hello. (Photo Credit J. Leszczynski)

San Diego Comic-Con has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is the most giant comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world. Comic-Con's exhibit hall features over 460,000 square feet of floor space and over 1000 exhibitors each year in addition to the San Diego Convention Center, the vent utilizes several offsite venues resulting in over 2,000 hours of comic, anime, movies, gaming, discussions, T.V., programs, workshops, and events on a variety of popular arts. The 2023 Souvenir Book is a downloadable pdf, featuring bios of all guests, as well as articles celebrating anniversaries and notable dates in the comics and relatable popular art mediums.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!