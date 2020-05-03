5 of the Coolest Gifts for Your Nerdy Mom for Mother's Day

Are you getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day this year? Maybe you just want to get something nice for yourself instead. These fun and nerdy gifts are perfect for every mom, mentor, and powerful woman in your life. Plus, these items can be used year-round!

Know someone who has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen lately? This 100$ polyester twill fabric apron is perfect for every wonderful woman or kitchen witch in your life. Frankly, I'd just wear this around my house. It's that cute. Maybe your mom is more of a bad girl — this Harley Quinn apron is just as fun as the Wonder Woman one!

Is your mom in the KISS Army? Maybe you're the one who likes to rock n roll all night and party every day! This foam clock will help you keep track of the time — something we need now more than ever.

Moms are magical. They can whip up a fantastic meal, help heal our wounds, and embrace is in everlasting and undying love. Your mom absolutely deserves a brand new cauldron for her special day.

Captain Marvel is powerful, awesome, and all mighty. Just like your mom — or you! This gold-tone metal necklace is insanely fashionable and can be worn dressed up or down!

I think deep down inside, we all wish we were as fabulous as Miss Piggy. She's bold, brave, overflowing with self-confidence, and she's funny. It's easy to see why Miss Piggy is the biggest star in The Muppets! These over the top shoes are fit for every queen in the world!

No matter what gift you get, mom, she'll know it was picked with love. Have a gift you think we should add to our next list? Let us know in the comments below!