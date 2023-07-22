Posted in: Conventions, Cosplay, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: comic con, cosplay, cosplaying, sdcc, sdcc 2023

64 San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Cosplay Day 2 Images: Mandos, Indys & More

Here's a look at some of the best & brightest cosplayers in action and cosplay on display during Day #2 of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Welcome to Day 2 of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Cosplay report. SDCC is now in full swing, and it was a literal parade of all your favorite characters from pop culture. Cosplayers come from all over the country, in fact, the world, to display their creativity and talent, and this year's kick-off was no exception. The San Diego Comic-Con was first held at the U.S. Grant Hotel in 1970 with just about 300 attendees. Since then, the show has been housed in a variety of different venues, such as the El Cortez Hotel in the 1970s, the San Diego Convention Center and Performing Arts Center(CPAC), and, since 1991, the San Diego Convention Center. The most recent survey shows that SDCC welcomed well over 135,000 unique attendees to the show, being very conservative in counting each 4-day badge as one person. Of those attendees, this journalist would up his estimate to close to 24% sporting cosplay in one form or another.

Pictured in the humongous gallery below, you will see a couple of Indiana Jones(es), Spideys, Power Girl, Captain Planet, Surf's Up Batman, Mario Bros, Kevin Smith, Dr Fate, The Spot, Han Solo frozen in carbonite, G.I. Joes, the Pope, Zorro, and Peter B. Parkers of all sorts and sizes! Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily updates of the San Diego Comic-Con cosplay scene. You never know who the next big star may be.Do you see yourself in the gallery below? Hit us up in the comments and say hello (with all images courtesy of Bleeding Cool's J. Leszczynski):

San Diego Comic-Con has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is the largest comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world. Comic-Con's exhibit hall features over 460,000 square feet of floor space and over 1000 exhibitors each year in addition to the San Diego Convention Center, the vent utilizes several offsite venues resulting in over 2,000 hours of comic, anime, movies, gaming, discussions, T.V., programs, workshops, and events on a variety of popular arts. The 2023 Souvenir Book is a downloadable pdf featuring bios of all guests, as well as articles celebrating anniversaries and notable dates in the comics and relatable popular art mediums.

