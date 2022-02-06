Ad Nauseam Proves How Addictive Old Horror Movie Ads Can Be

Jason chats with Michael Gingold, author of Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares from the '70s and '80s, a year-by-year deep dive into the author's personal archive of over 700 vintage newspaper ads for horror films from the great to the virtually unknown. Within its pages, Gingold presents rare alternate art for film franchises such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Child's Play, Jaws, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Exorcist. Readers also get to revel in oddities, including Invasion of the Blood Farmers, Psycho from Texas, Dracula Blows His Cool, Zombie Island Massacre, and Twitch of the Death Nerve. Along the way, Gingold also provides personal recollections and commentary and unearths vintage reviews to reveal what critics of the time were saying about these films.

In the chat, Gingold, a former editor in chief of Fangoria magazine, explains that he got started collecting horror ads by literally cutting them out of the paper and filing them. The book– which has now spawned sequels covering the 90s and beyond and science fiction– has connected with readers who remember laying on the floor reading newspaper ads. But there is much to learn for the film scholar because field distributors often created ad campaigns that were subtly or very different from the film's main poster.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Femme Fatales: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.