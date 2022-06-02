Being Patrick Swayze Is Here to Perfect Your Daily Walk with Swayze

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Neal E. Fischer, author of Being Patrick Swayze: Essential Teachings from the Master of the Mullet.

Fischer talks about creating the book he calls "a humorous illustrated guide to the essential teachings of the 80s and 90s pop culture icon and legacy, Patrick Swayze, with movie quotes, trivia, essays, exercises, games, activities, and quizzes."

The book, which the author says is "designed to cultivate your mind, body, and soul," is divided into five elements:

Tender Strength (versatility in performances and balance of his unique skill set),

Pure Adrenaline (his physicality and death-defying stunt work),

Hungry Eyes (effortless sensuality in life and on-screen),

Peaceful Warrior (the philosophy behind his characters and their actions) and

The Mullet (legacy of the man, the myth, the mullet)

During the chat, Fischer talks about the line that he rode in the book between a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the career of the Road House star and an earnest celebration of an actor who was wise, daring, and ultimately, unfathomably brave in the face of the cancer that ended his life at the age of fifty-seven. The author says Swayze's widow, Lisa Niemi, who was married to Swayze from 1975 until the actor's death in 2009, read and approved the book along the way and was pleased by the remembrance.

The author's credits include the award-winning documentary 10 Mountains 10 Years, narrated by Anne Hathaway; the web series #WhoKilledHeather, as well as commercials for brands such as Dunkin' Donuts, Wisconsin Lottery, and Cars.com, the latter of which was shortlisted for awards at Cannes Lions.

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.