Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Forest Gummies, candy, Ferrara, snacks

Black Forest Gummies Have Releases a New Organic Line

Black Forest Gummies have gone through a relaunch of sorts as all of their gummies are now officially USDA certified organic

Article Summary Black Forest Gummies relaunches with a new USDA certified organic line made with real fruit juice.

No artificial colors or flavors—just deeply fruity, gluten-free, and fat-free gummies everyone can enjoy.

New Gummy Forest Friends feature playful animal shapes and six exciting new fruit flavors.

Find Black Forest Organic Gummies at major retailers nationwide in a range of convenient package sizes.

The latest in nerdy food news comes from Ferrara, as they have sort of relaunched their popular Black Forest Gummies this month to go fully organic. The gummies were already being promoted as a healthier choice compared to others, but now they're officially USDA Certified as fully organic-made gummies with real juice. We have more info about it from the company for you here, as you can get your hands on the new version of their Gummie Bears and Gummie Forest Friends on shelves now.

Go Fully Organic With The Latest Black Forest Gummies

Every Black Forest gummy is made with no artificial colors and flavors from real sources. No second-guessing needed; just a joyfully fruitful and deliciously sweet gummy experience that you can feel good about. Black Forest Organic Gummies have been reimagined from the inside out. The gummies are Certified Gluten Free and fat-free, crafted to deliver the signature soft, chewy, deeply fruity bite that Black Forest fans already love. Fresh new packaging brings the brand's natural roots to life on-shelf, alongside classic flavors: cherry, apple, lemon, orange, pineapple, and strawberry.

The all-organic relaunch also marks the debut of Black Forest Organic Gummy Forest Friends. With five new nature-inspired, playful shapes — an owl, rabbit, bear, fox, and squirrel — Gummy Forest Friends carry the same USDA Certified Organic credentials as the Gummy Bears along with an incredible soft chew and fruity taste. The shapes are paired with six new delicious fruit flavors: watermelon, grape, mango, raspberry, peach, and cherry.

Gummy Forest Friends give candy lovers yet another reason to reach for the bag, whether you're looking for a sweet treat you can feel good about or something fun to share with friends and family. Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears and Organic Gummy Forest Friends are now rolling out at major retailers and select grocers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Publix, Kroger, and more. Both are available in a range of sizes to fit every occasion, including 4.5-ounce, 8-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-count, and 65-count treat-size pouches.

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