BlackMilk Clothing 2022 Halloween & Stranger Things Collection

BlackMilk has some new clothing items sure to get fans ready for the Halloween season in a "Ghouls Rule" collection & a way to show off some love for their favorite pieces of media such as Stranger Things, Beetlejuice and Friday the 13th.

Fandom clothing experts BlackMilk Clothing are spoiling ghouls everywhere this Halloween season with two gorgeous collections. Firstly, they've have partnered up with Netflix Geeked to launch a capsule collection inspired by the iconic hit show, Stranger Things. Secondly, as part of their 'Ghouls Rule' collection, fans will also be able to shop striking designs in partnership with Warner Bros consumer products showcasing styles from classic movies such as Friday the 13th and Beetlejuice.

With more than 50 new pieces dropping in total, the collection also showcases plenty of fan-favorite, Halloween-inspired prints that feature playful silhouettes in a variety of easy-to-wear products. From leggings to bodysuits, dresses to cozy sweaters, BlackMilk literally has every ghoul covered for the season…Hell, they've even got an eerie-sistible duvet set perfect for those horror movie nights in.

Whether you're a new customer or a 'Sharkie' (aka BlackMilk's most devoted fans), every piece in this collection is wicked enough to ensure you'll be looking drop dead around your friends this Halloween. The collection has pieces that can be worn any day, letting you show your freaky side 365 days a year!

The collection includes other items from duvet covers to different patterned bags or backpacks perfect for Halloween or really any day of the week. Their "Ghouls Rule" collection is now officially available for purchase just in time for the spooky season.