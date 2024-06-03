Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: jodie whittaker, london, The Duchess, theatre, west end

From The Doctor to The Duchess for Jodie Whittaker in the West End

Jodie Whittaker is to star in a revival of The Duchess at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End, from Zinnie Harris.

Running from the 5th of October to the 20th of December, Jodie Whittaker is to star in a revival of The Duchess at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End, and I will probably cycle past it twice a week wondering how I can grab cheap seats. Adapted and directed by Zinnie Harris from John Webster's 17th-century gory classic The Duchess of Malfi, it reframed the original to explore the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance and originally starred Kirsty Stuart in the role and was originally titled The Duchess (of Malfi). Produced by Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions and Fiery Angel, this is the first time the play has been staged since 2019, after it was originally produced and developed by the Royal Lyceum Theatre, where Zinnie Harris remains the Associate Artistic Director. The Duchess will run for a strict eleven weeks, no extensions. Tickets are on sale now from TheDuchessPlay.com.

"Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess defies her family's wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?"

Jodie Whittaker said: "I'm beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris' incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster's harrowing drama. Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece. Being able to portray the Duchess' tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour."

From The Doctor to The Duchess, Jodie Whittaker will be at the Trafalgar Theatre is on 14 Whitehall, London, between Trafalgar Square and Downing Street. The first performance of The Duchess will be on the 5th of October, with press night on the 16th and the final performance on the 20th of December. Evening performances run from Monday to Saturday, with matinees on Thursday and Saturday as well.

