A Little Light Cosplay From London Film And Comic Con Summer 2024

Here's just a small selection of the cosplay folk at London Film And Comic-Con – or those who came by the Bleeding Cool booth at least.

This year, at London Film And Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool had our own backdrop, courtesy of Showmasters and the show. So it would be a shame not to use it for cosplay purposes, would it not? Here's just a small selection of the cosplay folk at the show – or at least, those who came by the Bleeding Cool booth at least. If you see yourself, let us know in the comments as to where we can see more of you! I was a big fan of the Stormtrooper of the Imperial Accountancy Bureau. Because, of course, the Empire needs accountants. Go follow them on Instagram immediately!

Transformers cosplay is always impressive when done like this, I rather enjoyed the Sinister Three, and what a superbly arch Seventh Doctor! And the regular Donald Trump cosplayer has upped his game with the handcuffs and orange jump suit…

Twenty years ago, I used to be so down on cosplay, but it was coming to these kinds of shows that opened my blinkered eyes, and mind, as I started talking to cosplayers and discovered they enjoyed just the same things I did, but expressed it in a different, equally valid fashion. Literally. I am so glad I decided to get out of the way of my enjoyment and join in the celebration. It's always good to be proven so wrong by something so glorious.

The London Film and Comic Con is held three a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

