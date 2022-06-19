Ghosts of the Forbidden Puts a Fresh Spin on Women Running from Houses

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Leanna Renee Hieber about her upcoming contemporary gothic romance novel, Ghosts of the Forbidden: Glazier's Gap Book 1, which will be released just in time for spooky season on October 11. The cover—and a special vintage-style "stepback" cover—were revealed this week at fantasybookcafe.com. Hieber's work includes the timeslip novellas in the Time Immemorial trilogy; the futuristic, paranormal novellas in the Dark Nest Chronicles, beginning with her Prism Award-winning space opera novella Dark Nest; and the Gothic gaslamp fantasy books in the Strangely Beautiful, Eterna Files, and Spectral City series.

Check out the cover reveal here: https://www.fantasybookcafe.com/2022/05/cover-reveal-for-ghosts-of-the-forbidden-by-leanna-renee-hieber/

The cover blurb of Ghosts of the Forbidden says:

When newly unemployed writer Lillian Anders tries to escape her personal demons by running off to Glazier's Gap for a writer's conference hosted by a reviving Gothic romance publisher, she lands right in the middle of her own Gothic novel. Her life begins eerily reflecting one of the early-'70s "women running from houses" books in the publisher's archive. Striking 19th Century ghosts haunt darkened halls and carriage-house mirrors, startling Lillian with dangerous secrets. As a hungry, violent force lurks in the mountains and the abandoned silver mine, Lillian's presence rekindles old flames and reopens aching wounds. When charming journalist Nathaniel Lynd arrives in town, he and Lillian forge an immediate bond when intimate memories surface from another century. Evil forces that killed star-crossed lovers in the past seek to destroy Lillian and Nathaniel in the present. It will take fortitude, ingenuity and unexpected help from the strange town itself to make sure the demons of the past don't destroy a passionate future; destined to set old wrongs right.

In the chat, Hieber sets out to define the gothic, talks about the midcentury "Women Running from Houses" movement, and describes the importance of works from Jane Eyre to Dark Shadows in influencing this contemporary revamp of the gothic romance.

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor, and is a Castle Bridge Media Co-Publisher. The newest volume of the anthology is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.