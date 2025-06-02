Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Gushers

Gushers Releases First-Ever All Blue Pack After Fan Demand

Those who have wanted an all blue flavor release for Gushers got their wish, as General Mills now has Gushers All Blue available

Article Summary Gushers launches first-ever All Blue pack in response to strong fan demand and viral social media buzz.

New pack features returning Blueberry Grape and debut Sour Blue Raspberry, inspired by online candy trends.

Mentions of blue Gushers on social media spiked over 30% in the past year, fueling the product release.

A whimsical origin story, "Legend of Blue Gushers," is being shared by Gushers on TikTok for fans.

General Mills has heard the fan outcry and has finally released a highly requested product, as Gushers now has an All Blue pack of the juicy gummy candy. The company released the returning Blue Sour Blue Raspberry alongside the Blueberry Grape flavor to give the new Gusher All Blue box a bit of a bite, as those who love the color can now get their hands on them at their local grocer. We have more info about the release for you here, as it looks like this may be a permanent addition to the line.

Gushers All Blue

Alongside the return of fan-favorite vibrant Blueberry Grape, the Gushers All Blue pack also introduces Sour Blue Raspberry, a brand-new flavor inspired by the internet's latest candy trends and the surge in popularity for sour candy. It's sweet, tart and it's here as a result of fan cravings. And the fun doesn't stop there – Gushers is leaning all the way into the internet chatter that led to the new pack by sharing an origin tale of the coveted new product. The absurd story comes to life on TikTok through the "Legend of Blue Gushers," a mysterious tale about a place tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which Dr. Max Gush, Gushers Historian, has proclaimed holds the secret origin of the coveted all-blue pack.

"The buzz around blue Gushers is impossible to ignore. In the past year alone, mentions of 'blue Gushers' on social media have jumped more than 30%," said Stephanie Lensing, Brand Experience Manager for Gushers. "Fans have been asking for a box of all-blue Gushers for years, so when we saw how much love Sour Blue Raspberry was getting on TikTok, we knew this was the perfect moment to drop. This new variety wouldn't exist without the energy fans brought to every post, comment and share. We're really excited to bring their requests to life."

