New John Carpenter Album Lost Themes III In February, Hear First Track

An awesome surprise this morning, as a new John Carpenter album was announced. Lost Themes III: Alive After Death will feature ten new tracks, with the first single "Weeping Ghosts" released as well. The album will release from Sacred Bones Records on February 5, 2021. The new song listens like it walked right out of the screen of some wonderful lost 80's horror film about a haunted house that begs to be rediscovered. If this is what we are in for when the album drops in February, it will automatically become a must-own. Backed with his son Cody Carpenter and bandmate Daniel Davies, here is hoping that the world is set right by then, and the band gets to tour together again; I would love to see the trio pound away on these songs live. You can hear the new John Carpenter song down below. You can preorder the album here as well.

John Carpenter Lost Themes III Details

"John Carpenter famously called the first Lost Themes album "a soundtrack for the movies in your mind." On Alive After Death, those movies are even more vivid, with song titles among his most evocative as well. Lead single "Weeping Ghost" thrillingly conjures its title figure in a wash of synthesizer, making the listener's neck hairs stand on end as the aural specter stalks the halls of a dilapidated mansion. The pulsing "The Dead Walk" makes the zombie apocalypse feel like a rave. The gloomy, atmospheric closing track "Carpathian Darkness" casts a shadow on the album with its strikingly effective minimal piano and splashes of twinkling synth. Each of the ten songs is a universe unto itself.

Much has changed in the trio's musical life since 2016's Lost Themes II. Following the release of that album, the group went on their first-ever concert tour, performing material from the Lost Themes albums, as well as music from Carpenter's classic film scores. They re-recorded many of those classic movie themes for 2017's Anthology album. The following year, John was asked to executive produce and compose the music for the new Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green, which promptly became the highest-grossing installment in the series."

Here is the tracklisting for the new album:

Alive After Death Weeping Ghost Dripping Blood Dead Eyes Vampire's Touch Cemetery Skeleton Turning the Bones The Dead Walk Carpathian Darkness