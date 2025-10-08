Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Keebler, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Keebler Reveals Limited-Edition Wicked: For Good Treats

Much like they did last year, Keebler will be getting in on the Wicked: For Good promo train with their own limited-edition goodies

Article Summary Keebler launches new limited-edition treats for the Wicked: For Good movie promotion this November.

Wicked Chocolatey Mint Fudge Stripes Cookies add a colorful, minty twist to the classic favorite.

Wicked Chocolatey Mint Ready Crusts offer a unique chocolaty mint base for all your pie recipes.

Both treats feature movie-inspired packaging, celebrating Wicked’s magical world and iconic witches.

Keebler has revealed two new items coming in November, as they have joined the Wicked: For Good promotional train with a couple of treats. The two items in question are the Keebler Wicked Chocolatey Mint Fudge Stripes Cookies, which are a different and colorful take on the traditional Fudge Stripes they normally make, and the Keebler Wicked Chocolatey Mint Ready Crusts, which should add a bit of a tasty mint flavor to whatever chocolate-infused pie you plan on making. We have mroe detauils about the release of both items for you here, as they should be hitting grocery shelves this month ahead of the film's release date this November.

Keebler x Wicked: For Good

Inspired by the powerful witches of Oz duo, Elphaba and Glinda, Keebler brings fans double the delight with two limited-edition offerings: Keebler Wicked Chocolatey Mint Fudge Stripes Cookies and Keebler Wicked Chocolatey Mint Ready Crusts. These special-edition treats celebrate the iconic essence of Wicked: For Good with a bold chocolatey mint flavor that nods to the signature Wicked green, paired with character features and movie-inspired designs on pack that transport the land of Oz right into fans' homes. Both feature Elphaba and Glinda character designs and movie-inspired packaging that transport the land of Oz straight to your pantry. The bold mint flavor channels signature Wicked green – perfect for holiday baking and movie marathon snacking. The collection features:

Wicked Fudge Stripes: Chocolatey shortbread cookies coated in and drizzled with a vibrant green, mint-flavored variation of Magically Made Keebler Fudge

Chocolatey shortbread cookies coated in and drizzled with a vibrant green, mint-flavored variation of Magically Made Keebler Fudge Wicked Ready Crusts: Chocolatey mint, ready-to-eat pie crust to pair with any filling for a variety of delicious recipes at fans' choosing

Whether baking a show-stopping recipe inspired by the films or simply savoring minty moments during the holiday season, Keebler's enchanting new offerings are the perfect duo to enjoy while celebrating the world of Wicked.

