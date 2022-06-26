'Legends Of Drag' Book Portrays A Diversified Existence [Review]

Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age was a unique experience full of insight into the diversity of a community and the generations who came before us within the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. The photo book and archive of drag by Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus show 81 legendary entertainers across 16 different cities.

Accompanying some gorgeous portraits (shot on-location) are words from the entertainers themselves in Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age. This collection's glorious diversity removes the heightened and often narrow expectations of what drag can be. Continually there is a profound amount of joy and energy oozing through each portrait alongside some beautiful and important stories. Each location tells a story in itself. The book ends with a timeline of humanity pushing back against gender expression defined by a society stuck within the walls of masculinity and the feminine and where they "belong."

Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age grabs and brings your heart along for a wildly beautiful ride with the descriptions of Devin and Harry's time with these queens. The documentation and retelling of this journey is profoundly important work, and this book understands that through and through. Drag is shown as art, a ground-breaking discussion starter, and so much more on each and every page. Concern was present before diving into the book, mainly because the focus on drag queens can go to stereotypical and ultra-femme imagery. But what was fantastic were the levels of drag and queer experiences in these entertainers' lives that rejected a definition we often associate with past generations. These queens are given their long overdue flowers with grace and impeccable consideration. The personalities and outfits match the floral arrangements, adding a great touch to every profile. A celebration filled with pride, Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age is a book that remains an excellent expression of queer joy and the campiness of gender itself.

Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 A celebration filled with pride, Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age is a book that remains a excellent expression of queer joy and the campiness of gender itself. Credits Publisher Abrams Books Writers Harry James Hanson & Devin Antheus Photographer Harry James Hanson