Liquid Death Teams With Ozzy Osbourne For Iced Tea DNA Promo

Would you like some of Ozzy Osbourne's DNA to clone him later? Liquid Death has just the item for you, and it only costs $450

Article Summary Liquid Death partners with Ozzy Osbourne for a wild Iced Tea promo featuring his DNA on 10 exclusive cans.

Ozzy drank and hand-crushed each can himself, leaving trace saliva DNA perfectly preserved for collectors.

Each can is individually sealed, labeled, numbered, and hand-signed by Ozzy, costing $450 per unique item.

Fans could someday use Ozzy’s preserved DNA to attempt cloning when science and laws make it possible.

Liquid Death has gone to extreme measures to help ensure that we can clone a rock icon, as they've teamed with Ozzy Osbourne for a new exclusive item. Chalk this one up there with KISS having their own blood used to color a comic book, as the company got together with the rockstar to create ten special items for the truly hardcore collector to get. Ozzy apparently drank from ten cans of their new Iced Tea brand and hand-crushed all ten of them himself. They then took the cans and encased them in plastic containers, so you have a sample of Ozzy's DNA perfectly preserved. Even if you don't end up using it, you can at least say you own a can that was once touched by the bat-eating singer himself. You can learn more about all this from the trailer above, as they are selling each one individually for $450, each one labeled, numbered, and barcoded so you know you own an original.

Liquid Death x Ozzy Osbourne

Yes, we really got the Prince of Darkness to drink from 10 cans of our low-calorie Iced Tea. And yes, he actually crushed each can himself. In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label. Now, when technology and federal law permits, you'll be able to replicate Ozzy Osbourne and enjoy him for hundreds of years into the future. But you better hurry, there are only 10 Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy cans available! Ozzy drank 10 cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea and then each can was sealed to preserve his DNA. The goal? Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come.

