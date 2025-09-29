Posted in: Hasbro, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: McDonald's, monopoly

McDonald's Will Bring Back The Monopoly Game This October

McDonald's will bring back one of its most popular and controversial games of all time, as Monopoly returns for this October

Article Summary McDonald's Monopoly game returns October 6 with both physical and digital game pieces for more ways to win.

Play by ordering select menu items, peeling game pieces, and collecting properties for prizes.

Prizes range from free food to dream vacations and a possible $1 million grand prize for lucky winners.

Pre-register on the McDonald's app to get bonus rewards points; no purchase required to participate.

McDonald's announced that it will be bringing back one of the most successful and controversial promotions of all time, as the Monopoly game returns next month. Working with Hasbro, starting on October 6, you'll see several items in their menu come with the traditional peel-off decal on the side of the packaging; only this time around, you'll use whatever is under the tag on an app to see if you won anything. The event will run for several weeks, with those who choose to play winning anything from free food to cash prizes. But, as always, you're not guaranteed a winner at all. We have more details from the announcement below, as well as how to play if you choose to do so.

Monopoly at McDonald's

Starting October 6 for a limited time, fans across the country can rediscover the thrill of the peel—with new twists like digital game pieces when ordering select items using the app alongside the classic game pieces customers know and love on select menu items. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a first-time player, we're giving fans even more ways to play in the McDonald's app… because two chances to win are always better than one. All you have to do is order your faves from the Monopoly at McDonald's menu, then peel and play – using the app to collect your property pieces and redeem any prizes you win – like dream vacations, a new ride, and more. Each game piece also earns you a Bonus Play for a second chance to win in the app…with the opportunity to win everything from free food to a $1 million cash prize!

How to Play

REGISTER: Download the app, opt in to Rewards, and register for the Game. Pre-register between September 29 and October 5 and get 500 bonus MyMcDonald's Rewards points (so you're basically already winning). ORDER YOUR FAVES: Starting Oct. 6, registered players can order select menu items and get a game piece to play. Some items get you a physical piece (e.g., on the side of your large fry box); others get you a digital piece right on your phone when you order in the app or use your Reward code. Check out the app for a complete list of eligible menu items. No purchase is necessary to play. See below for details on how to play without purchase. PEEL FOR PRIZES OR PROPERTIES: There are two ways to get in on the fun this time around! Physical game pieces: Peel from packaging, then scan in the app to reveal your prize or collect a digital property piece.

game pieces: Peel from packaging, then scan in the app to reveal your prize or collect a digital property piece. Digital game pieces: When you earn a digital game piece, you can "peel" directly in the app to reveal if you're an instant winner or to collect your digital property piece. In both cases, be sure to play the bonus game in the app for a second chance to win through November 2.

