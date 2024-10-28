Posted in: Conventions, Cosplay, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: deadpool, mcm

MCM London Comic Con October 2024 Cosplay

MCM London Comic Con October 2024 is over, and as ever, the cosplay was the biggest in the UK.

Article Summary MCM London Comic Con October 2024 highlights the biggest cosplay trends in the UK.

Notable cosplays included Deadpool variations, Hazbin Hotel, Betelgeuse, and Ghosts.

Photo permit issues arose due to new hotel constructions causing disruptions for photographers.

MCM London Comic Con occurs biannually at the ExCel Centre, showcasing global media and pop culture.

MCM London Comic Con October 2024 is over, and as ever, the cosplay was the biggest in the UK. It's always a fun way to see where the trends are. What impacted this year, and what people are most excited to see. And while there was plenty of Deadpool – including a Dogpool – we also got two Deadpools with Wolverine's adamantium skeleton at the show. Hazbin Hotel was absolutely massive this year, as was Betelgeuse and Ghosts. Below is just a little smattering of what was on show.

One other issue that seemed to hit the show was a change in photo permits outside the show. It seems that new hotels being built meant that certain permits previously secured by MCM were no longer valid, but no one had thought to tell the show until the Friday when some heavy-handed security folk got involved. Photographers often use the Docklands backgrounds, the bridge, the river and the like to shoot far more stunning cosplay shots than you will see below, but this year found themselves denied. Complaints were made, but the hotel management in question were away for the weekend, and said they could only get back to people today… after the show had finished. So MCM had to issue the following note, noting that permits did "not extend to outside of the event perimeter, including RVS and the Sunborn Hotel". Expect this to be very significantly addressed by the next show.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!