Metallica Monday's Continue With Live Set From 2009

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from Copenhagen from July 22nd, 2009. This is back in the Death Magnetic days, and from the setlist, you can see below, that is the focus here.

Metallica Live From Copenhagen Setlist: July 22, 2009

That Was Just Your Life The End of the Line Creeping Death Holier Than Thou One Broken, Beat & Scarred The Four Horsemen Sad But True The Unforgiven The Judas Kiss The Day That Never Comes Master of Puppets Damage, Inc. Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman Encore: Stone Cold Crazy (Queen cover) Trapped Under Ice Seek & Destroy

Lots to like here from Metallica fans old and new. Load, Reload, and St. Anger are largely ignored, but the Death Magnetic World Tour was more about getting on stage and pounding the audiences over the head with their trash roots. Damage Inc. has always been a favorite, and Stone Cold Crazy is a great kick-off to an Encore and it should be a really good show to tune into tonight.

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.