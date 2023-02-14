My Bloody Valentine, They Live & More Horror From Fright-Rags Fright-Rags is restocking some fan favorite designs, bringing more Joe Bob Briggs and giving customers a very My Bloody Valentine collection.

Fright-Rags is bringing multiple collections and icons to their horror apparel with iconic characters and film titles. Have a bloody Valentine's Day with Fright-Rags' My Bloody Valentine collection! The horror merch company has created official trading cards, two T-shirts, and Harry Warden socks from the '80s slasher. More will continue to arrive to the site with many titles being restocked for fans of the apparel and the horror.

Fright-Rags may have been founded back in 2003, but according to Ben Scrivens, the president of the company, it started back in Halloween of 1981 with childhood memories and John Carpenter's classic Halloween. From background in graphic design to a love of the horror genre, Scrivens created a brand that brought both together.

My Bloody Valentine Collection

On Valentine's Day, someone always loses their heart. Twenty years ago, this small town lost more than that. When supervisors abandoned their posts to attend the town's annual holiday dance, a tragedy claimed the lives of five miners. The sole survivor, Harry Warden, was institutionalized, but returned for a vengeful massacre on the disaster's first anniversary. Nineteen years later, the town is gearing up for another Valentine's Day party. Teen sweethearts T.J. and Sarah, along with their friend Axel, are among the excited partygoers. But when a box of candy containing an eerie warning and blood-soaked heart arrive, the townsfolk realize that romance is as good as dead.

My Bloody Valentine trading cards are available in single packs with nine movie cards and a sticker; factory boxes with 80 movie cards, two parallel cards, two stickers, and a checklist; and sealed boxes (limited to 320) with two full base sets, two full sticker sets, two full parallel sets, two checklists, one autograph card, and a printing plate.

They Live 35th Anniversary Collection

They Live will invade Fright-Rags on February 15 in celebration of its 35th anniversary. John Carpenter's prescient cult classic is receiving four new shirts, including a glow-in-the-dark design. Also coming this month are shirts from Deadstream (February 21), Elvira (February 24), and an anniversary collection for a fan-favorite slasher sequel (February 28).

Joe Bob Briggs' Vicious Vegas Valentine & Returning Designs

Recent releases include an official design from Joe Bob Briggs' Vicious Vegas Valentine special and restocks of sold-out tees from The Black Phone, Creepshow, Halloween, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, MonsterVision, Pumpkinhead, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. You can now shop the latest horror apparel at Fright-Rags. Let us know in the comments below your favorite collection or shirt from the brand!

We're headed to Vegas for the Mutant Wedding of the Century! Joe Bob's Vicious Vegas Valentine. . . . Friday the 10th 9pm . . . And you will not BELIEVE what movie the happy couple has approved for the wedding itself! #twistedlove #thelastdrivein pic.twitter.com/buzOvGkytI — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet