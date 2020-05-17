Nerd Food: Disney's Halfway to Halloween Jack Skellington Cookies

Can you believe we're halfway to Halloween? Disney is ready to celebrate one of the best holidays with their Halfway To Halloween online celebration. Activities include dressing up, arts and crafts, and my favorite — food! I love Disney food, and I've been making a lot of Disney food at home during the quarantine. Each week the Disney Parks Blog has been sharing their favorite recipes, which the whole family can enjoy!

Today they've posted several of fall and Halloween inspired recipes, such as these adorable smiling Jack Skellington cookies. Jack, the hero from The Nightmare Before Christmas, isn't actually a scary guy. His love for Christmas may not work out for him, but we still love him for trying.

Ingredients: COOKIES

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup butter, softened

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

ICING

• 2 egg whites

• 3 cups confectioner's sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

• Black food coloring paste

The directions are easy, so the whole family can help make these Halloween themed sugar cookies! Kids will take pride and enjoy making their very own Jack cookie.

Directions: FOR COOKIES

1. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl

and whisk until combined. Set aside.

2. Combine butter and sugar in bowl of electric mixer and beat

until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour mixture in

three parts. Once dough comes together, cover bowl with

plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Preheat oven to 400°F.

4. On a floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness.

Using round cookie cutter or an overturned cup, cut dough

into circles about 3 1/4 inches in diameter. Place cookies 1

inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

5. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool

completely before icing.

FOR ICING

1. Place egg whites in bowl of electric mixer; whisk until

frothy. Add confectioners' sugar a little at a time, until thick

but still spreadable.

2. Place 1/3 of icing in a separate bowl. Add black food coloring

paste to reserved icing and stir until color is uniform.

FOR DECORATING

1. Decorate cooled cookies by covering with white icing and

letting it dry (placing cookies in the refrigerator will speed

up this process).

2. Place black icing in pastry bag or a plastic resealable bag and

cut off a tiny bit of the corner to create a very small hole.

Use black icing to draw eyes, nostrils, and stitched mouth

on each cookie.

Will you be making these delicious cookies for your Halfway to Halloween party? Have a fun recipe you want to share with us? Let us know in the comments below!