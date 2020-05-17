Nerd Food: Make Your Breakfast Magical With These Pumpkin Pancakes

We're halfway to Halloween, and the Disney Parks Blog is celebrating all things spooky! We recently shared with you their adorably fun Jack Skellington cookies, but now we're going to look at a recipe that's a little more traditionally fall. Now, pumpkin is out of season — but that doesn't mean you still can't enjoy pumpkin-flavored foods. This recipe calls for canned pumpkin, which is found year-round.

These pancakes will thrill and delight everyone in your house regardless of age and will make your home a little more magical. Pair with your favorite pumpkin coffee (let's be real, if you're like me, you probably hoard all of the pumpkin-flavored coffee after fall) or chocolate milk, put on your favorite Halloween music, and enjoy!

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup whole milk

• 1 egg

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/3 cup canned pumpkin

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves DIRECTIONS

1. Combine milk, egg, melted butter, pumpkin, and vanilla

extract in small bowl. Set aside.

2. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger,

nutmeg, salt, and cloves in medium bowl. Fold wet

ingredients into flour mixture.

3. Heat lightly-oiled large skillet or griddle over medium heat

until hot. Add 1/4 cup scoops of pancake batter onto griddle.

Cook for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

As you can see, this recipe is easy to follow and can be modified according to diet and taste. Plus, any kids you may have can lend a hand in making these pancakes as well. By the end of the summer, you may have a budding chef in your family — and it could be you!

Have you tried this recipe out? Have one you're dying to share with us? Let us know in the comments below!