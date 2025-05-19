Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Launches New Big Cookies In Three Flavors

Got a hankering for a big cookie? Pillsbury has made just that witht heir new Big Cookies offering in three different flavors

Article Summary Pillsbury unveils Big Cookies, a new line of oversized, easy-to-bake cookies in grocery stores now

Big Cookies come in three flavors: S'mores, Chocolate Chunk Salted Caramel, and Double Chocolate Cherry

Each pack includes six indulgent cookies, ready to bake in just 17-21 minutes with minimal prep needed

Designed for bakery-style crave-worthy snacking, Pillsbury Big Cookies satisfy quick and anytime cravings

The latest nerdy food offering from Pillsbury comes in the form of their new Big Cookies, which is basically what it says it is, in three different flavors. The company has made three different easy mix packets of cookie dough that are, to put it bluntly, idiot proof, as you can load them up onto a cookie tray and follow the instructions on the back to quickly make yourself a giant cookie (or if you're so inclined, several small cookies) in about 20 minutes. (Also, we haven't tried it ourselves, but we're betting the cookie dough itself tastes pretty awesome.) This is here for people who want a quick snack that's easy to make without a ton of prep work and can easily be consumed, which makes it the perfect snack for whatever nerdy activity you may be doing. We have more info about them here as they're at local grocers now.

Pillsbury Big Cookies

More than three times the size of Pillsbury's classic cookie size, Big Cookies cookie dough is packed with indulgent, satisfying flavor that can be baked up in 17-21 minutes. The new lineup features three varieties available in six-count packs, sprinkled with delicious ingredients that are full of taste and texture:

S'mores: Loaded with gooey marshmallow pieces and chocolate chunks for campfire-inspired bliss

Loaded with gooey marshmallow pieces and chocolate chunks for campfire-inspired bliss Chocolate Chunk Salted Caramel: Swirls of sweet caramel and melty chocolate in a buttery-rich cookie

Swirls of sweet caramel and melty chocolate in a buttery-rich cookie Double Chocolate Cherry: A decadent mix of rich cocoa and bursts of tart cherries

"Larger, bakery-style cookies are trending right now, so we knew it was time to bring those big flavors home," said Michelle Odland, Business Unit Director for Pillsbury. "Perfect for anytime indulgence, Pillsbury Big Cookies help you fulfill a craving within minutes. No lines. No delivery fees. Any day of the week. Just warm, delicious cookies straight from your oven.

