Running Around Alien Earth At Night, At San Diego Comic-Con

Anthony January, found himself at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend running around the Alien Earth: The Wreckage: Code Red event

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January, found himself at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and that included running around the Alien Earth event based on, and promoting, the upcoming TV series from FX. The Alien Earth nighttime mission, separate from the daytime one, is labelled The Wreckage: Code Red, and it looks a little more intense than the one I found myself running around at MCM London Comic Con a couple of months back. Anthony tells us that it "provides an immersive experience that differs from the daytime activation. You are recruited to help in the capture of escaped Alien life. From the beginning of the mission, you are treated like a new recruit, and the staff never break cover. Be prepared to be ordered around in a military manner. Heaven forbid if you smile, they didn't appreciate that and sternly corrected me. Be prepared for a few jump scares, and photo ops are available throughout the activation. Amazing and terrifying, it will thrill Alien fans and those new to the franchise and I'm looking forward to the series expanding the Alien franchise." And you can see how amazed and terrified Anthony was in his photos below.

This is how they describe it: "Guests are invited to explore the mysterious debris of the USCSS Maginot to unearth new details from the highly anticipated upcoming series from creator Noah Hawley, inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. The experience will feature various interactive thrills and never-before-seen alien specimens. Guests can visit "The Wreckage" during the day to explore new areas of the USCSS Maginot or brave a terrifying mission at "The Wreckage: Code Red" once the sun goes down."

The activation will also feature:

An interactive Prodigy Corp Drop Site where fans can sign up to be an FX Insider to claim exclusive giveaways and get a first look at Alien: Earth VR experiences that will be available once the show premieres.

A vending machine stocked with a custom in-world beverage available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con via a collaboration with Chain, the dining experience known for its reimagined takes on Pop-Cuisine staples.

A state-of-the-art Alien: Earth Podcast Studio, which will host various talent and influencers throughout the weekend.

The remaining dates for activation run below, at Hilton Bayfront Lawn.

Friday, July 25:

The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm

The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm Saturday, July 26:

The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm

The Wreckage: 10am – 4pm The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30pm – 10pm Sunday, July 27:

The Wreckage: 11am – 3pm

