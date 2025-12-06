Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: please don't destroy, saturday night live, snl, White Claw

SNL's Please Don't Destroy Teams With White Claw For The Holidays

The SNL trio of Please Don’t Destroy have teamed with White Claw on the limited-edition Roast Host Collection for the holidays

Holiday essentials like plates, coasters, and napkins feature playful, tongue-in-cheek roasts.

The exclusive collection drops December 4, starting at just $5, with a full set available for $45.

Fans can use the Roast Generator to create custom roast videos from Please Don’t Destroy for friends.

The SNL comedy trio Please Don't Destroy has teamed up with White Claw for a special holiday promotion, as you can get yourself a special Holiday Roast. For a limited time, you can get several custom items for the holidays centered around roasting those closest to you. The items include a serving platter and bowl, a set of coasters, and dinner plates, each with its own light-hearted jab engraved on it for everyone to get a kick out of. We have more details about the promotion below and how you can get your hands on them.

White Claw Holiday Roast

The collection features a lineup of holiday hosting essentials inscribed with tongue-in-cheek roasts designed to make it feel like Please Don't Destroy is raising an ice-cold White Claw right alongside you and your friends, throwing down just the right amount of friendly heat to spice up your holiday hang. The collection includes:

A Serving Platter – Big enough to hold the main course and an epic diss like, " You're so brave for speaking before thinking. "

– Big enough to hold the main course and an epic diss like, " " A Serving Bowl – Like a cheeky sidekick to the main event who is never afraid to speak their mind.

– Like a cheeky sidekick to the main event who is never afraid to speak their mind. Dinner Plates (Set of 4 or sold individually) – Perfect for serving up the meal inscribed with such classics as, " You couldn't read a room if it had subtitles." and " Unsolicited advice is your love language. "

– Perfect for serving up the meal inscribed with such classics as, " and " " Coaster 4-Pack – Designed to catch every burn, not every spill — leaving nothing behind but laughs.

– Designed to catch every burn, not every spill — leaving nothing behind but laughs. Cloth Napkin 4-Pack – The finishing touch to any tablescape to dab away tears of laughter.

To become a host with all the roasts, grab the limited-edition Roast Host Collection exclusively at WhiteClaw.com/holiday-roast starting Thursday, December 4 at 1 p.m. ET with a second drop of playful burns to follow on December 10 at 1 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Items in the collection start at $5, so for the price of your favorite single can of White Claw, or a whole variety pack, you can snag all the Roast Host essentials. Plus, for added laughs, White Claw fans can purchase the full collection for $45 plus tax.

The roast doesn't stop there. Fans can also head to the website to interact with the Roast Generator – a tool designed to deliver the perfect mix of light burns, big laughs, and holiday cheer. All they have to do is share a few details about a friend and Please Don't Destroy will serve up a piping hot personalized roast video that strikes the ideal balance of humor and affection. Whether their friend is the sports-obsessed know-it-all of the group or a fitness-enthused hot mess, Please Don't Destroy will deliver a custom burn guaranteed to spark holiday laughter.

