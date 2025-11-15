Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: grinch, hershey's

The Holidays Get Sweeter with New Themed Candy from Hershey's

Get ready to have a sweet tooth this holiday season as Hershey’s has crafted up a nice assortment of candy for the winter months

Get ready to deck the halls—and your snack bowls—because The Hershey Company is delivering pure holiday joy with a magical mix of brand-new treats and returning favorites that make the season sweeter. This year's lineup sparkles with whimsy, starting with Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy, a white-crème dream filled with crunchy cookie pieces that tastes like a fresh-baked holiday hug. Joining the fun is the KIT KAT® Peppermint Stick, blending crisp wafers with peppermint crème and red crunchy bits for a festive snap that screams winter cheer.

For fans who love those shaped Reese's, well, you're in luck as new Reese's Mini Trees are here, and in mini bag format, making them the perfectly poppable bites of peanut-buttery bliss. This is followed by the delightfully mischievous Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bars, which are wrapped in collectible designs featuring the Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who. Of course, beloved seasonal staples do return like the classic Hershey's Kisses in red, green, and silver wrapping, as well as standard Reese's Trees, and the fan-favorite Candy Can Kisses. It does appear that the Halloween KIT KAT Counts are getting a makeover for the holiday, too, as they become Santa for this tasty season. As expected, Hershey's has crafted another excellent selection of holiday assortments for stocking stuffers, parties, and cozy nights in, all of which can be found online and in stores now. Happy Holidays.

Things Get Sweeter with Hershey's This Holiday Season

NEW Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy – The new take on the iconic Hershey's Kisses is Snickerdoodle flavored white creme with crunchy cookie pieces and wrapped in seasonal foils.

NEW KIT KAT Peppermint Stick – Crisp wafers coated in sweet, peppermint-flavored cream with crunchy red candy pieces for a delicious, seasonal flavor.

NEW Reese's Mini Trees – Bite-sized, mini tree-shaped treats that combine smooth milk chocolate with classic Reese's peanut butter.

NEW Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar – Classic Hershey's milk chocolate, wrapped in three unique designs featuring the Grinch, Max the Dog, and Cindy-Lou Who.

