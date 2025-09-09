Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: pringles

Things Get Smoky with Six Brand New Flavors of Pringles Arriving Now

Pringles is introducing six brand new tasty flavor innovations, so there’s something for every craving from smoky to sweet and spicy

Article Summary Pringles launches six new flavors this fall, including three smoky, savory options and two Mingles puffs.

Smoky Bacon, Mesquite BBQ, and Smoky Cheddar take classic Pringles flavors to a bold, hickory-fired level.

Sharp White Cheddar and Mingles Jalapeño & Queso add sharp, spicy, and cheesy twists for every snack lover.

Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar marks Pringles’ first sweet flavor since 2016, bringing limited-edition holiday cheer.

Pringles is bringing some serious flavor heat this September with six bold new chips that are sure to satisfy every craving. Introducing the all-new Smoky lineup with three mouthwatering flavors that take classic favorites to the next level. Think Smoky Bacon with that rich, hickory-smoked pork punch, Smoky Mesquite BBQ for those tangy, sweet barbecue vibes, and Smoky Cheddar, mixing creamy cheddar with just the right touch of applewood smoke. For those who need a break from the smoke, Pringles has something for cheese lovers: the new Sharp White Cheddar delivers a nutty, tangy aged cheddar blast.

But wait, there's more, as the new and popular Mingles line is expanding with two fresh puffed snacks. The first is the debut of the sweet and cozy Cinnamon & Sugar, which is Pringles' first sweet flavor since 2016! For something with a little more spice, snackers can try out the spicy, creamy Jalapeño & Queso that really does pack a punch. Snacker can find all of these flavors in stores now, and for something even fancier, Pringles teamed up with Chef Calvin Eng in NYC to create the exclusive Smoky Mesquite BBQ Bok Gop, a flavor-marinated crispy squab dish that's as unique as it sounds. That dish kicked off on September 2 at Bonnie's, the Cantonese American Restaurant located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY.

Expand Your Tastebuds with Six New Flavors from Pringles

Smoky Bacon – brings that irresistible bacon flavor into a snackable crisp. With notes of hickory smoke and pork flavors, the crisps deliver a savory woodfired smoky bacon taste.

– brings that irresistible bacon flavor into a snackable crisp. With notes of hickory smoke and pork flavors, the crisps deliver a savory woodfired smoky bacon taste. Smoky Mesquite BBQ – combines a barbeque sweetness with tangy notes for a savory bite featuring that familiar barbeque flavor with a smoked twist.

– combines a barbeque sweetness with tangy notes for a savory bite featuring that familiar barbeque flavor with a smoked twist. Smoky Cheddar – blends a mild sweet applewood smokiness with a bold and creamy cheddar cheese flavor to create the perfect smoky, cheesy snack experience.

blends a mild sweet applewood smokiness with a bold and creamy cheddar cheese flavor to create the perfect smoky, cheesy snack experience. Sharp White Cheddar – combines the rich and slightly nutty flavors with a touch of acidity to replicate that perfect aged white cheddar cheese taste.

Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar – features the brand's first sweet flavor since 2016. With warm notes of cinnamon complemented by sugary sweetness, it is the ideal shareable sweet snack, perfect for the holiday season. The puffs will be bringing the holiday cheer to the snack aisle with special limited-edition packaging for the season of sharing.

– features the brand's first sweet flavor since 2016. With warm notes of cinnamon complemented by sugary sweetness, it is the ideal shareable sweet snack, perfect for the holiday season. The puffs will be bringing the holiday cheer to the snack aisle with special limited-edition packaging for the season of sharing. Mingles Jalapeño & Queso – balances a creamy queso cheese taste with a fresh jalapeño flavor that offers a slight heat in a light, airy, and crispy puff.

