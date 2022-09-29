Tim Burton Will Headline Lucca Comics & Games 2022

The festival will also celebrate Atari's 50th anniversary with founder Nolan Bushnell attending. He will participate in debates and insights related to the gaming world every day of the festival. His career will also be presented via an exhibition. Toei Animation is proud to bring to Lucca Comics & Games 2022 the Italian premiere of One Piece Film: Red, in collaboration with Anime Factory. The event will feature appearances from Director Goro Taniguchi and Director of Animation Masayuki Sato. There will be live drawing sessions, signings and the biggest One Piece karaoke of all time! Fan activities will also be able to enjoy a Treasure Hunt which will occupy the entire walled city of Lucca.

CD Projekt Red will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary at the festival. The creators of The Witcher series of games, Cyberpunk 2077, and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, will host a number of activities at Villa Bottini, the 16th-century palace located in the fascinating center of Lucca. The garden will serve as a portal to Toussaint, which players had the chance to explore in Blood & Wine, the second of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's expansions. Visitors will be able to participate in an immersive Witcher-themed treasure hunt, take part in various crafting activities, as well as join in on other attractions, all brought to life with the help of experienced live-action role-playing professionals and cosplayers.

Moving inside the villa, the studio will be hosting a special exhibition showcasing many rare and never-before-seen artifacts spanning 20 years of the studio's game-making history, as well as a Cyberpunk 2077 & The Witcher art gallery, displaying historically inspired works from across both franchises and panels with special guests. But the celebration is even bigger than this: on 28th October, at Palazzetto dello Sport, a concert specifically conceived for Lucca Comics & Games in collaboration with Teatro del Giglio, will be dedicated to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. Tracks will be performed by musicians from the Fiesole's Orchestra Giovanile Italiana (the Italian Youth Orchestra), accompanied by the Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. From the podium, an exceptional guest will be conducting: Eimear Noone, author of 26 film and video-game scores, among which World of Warcraft. Eimear is the first woman ever to conduct at the Academy Award Ceremony, and her music has reached more than 100 million people in the world in 15 years. On 29th October, CD Projekt Red will host an official Community Party for invited members of the studio's community to talk, meet with REDs.