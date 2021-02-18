Untold Horror From Dark Horse Will Tell Us About Films That Never Were

If you're a big fan of movies, you've probably heard of "development hell." It's pretty much the movie industry's purgatory, where dreams of big-screen adventures die due to any number of reasons. The stories of these infamous productions are sometimes more legendary than the film ever would have been had it been completed. And now Dark Horse is putting the focus right on these stories of doomed productions in their upcoming book, Untold Horror, which will give details on the "how?" and "why?" these films were never completed.

There's no shortage of stories about failed productions throughout Hollywood history, especially in the horror genre. Untold Horror will not only collect these stories directly from the filmmakers themselves, but they will also be including interesting visuals, such as pre-production art, scripts, and production materials. In a release sent to us, Dark Horse describes Untold Horror as follows:

"Take a behind-the-scenes look into development hell to find the most incredible horror movies that never were, from unmade Re-Animator sequels to a couple H.R. Giger passion projects, to alternate takes on legendary franchises; such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and J aws!"

Most of the book will be interviews with the filmmakers, conducted by former editor-in-chief of Rue Morgue magazine, Dave Alexander, who sat down with horror legends such as George A. Romero, John Landis, Joe Dante, Larry Cohen, Richard Stanley, Vincenzo Natali, and more.

My bookshelves are filled with these kinds of books about filmmaking, so I'll be sure to be grabbing this one! And if you're like me and want to learn more about these failed horror projects, Untold Horror will be hitting comic shops on July 28 and book stores on August 10. But if you want to make sure you get your copy, you can preorder it right now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.