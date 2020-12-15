Restored Amazing Fantasy #15 CGC 9.8 Spider-Man Up For Auction

Amazing Fantasy #15 is one of the three holy grails of comics, along with Action Comics #1 and Detective Comics #27. It gets no bigger than these three, and with good reason. Supreme copies of these books are becoming scarcer as the days tick by, and a new kind of copy is emerging in prominence: the restored copy. Some would say fixing a book imperfections ruins it, but a new group of collectors stands by the practice, as long as everything is laid out to the buyer about what was done. As far as restorations go, it doesn't get much better than this. Amazing Fantasy #15, a restored 9.8, is taking bids today over at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #44 this week. It is sitting at $28,250 right now, very low for a first Spider-Man. It only has a few hours left, so check it out below.

Spider-Man Fans Might Be Able To Swing This

Here is the restoration guide for this book: "The extensive restoration work done on this comic has potentially made it look better than any original condition copy could possibly appear, even at the same grade. The comic has the immaculate presentation of a newly printed modern comic, and it is truly a sight to behold. Professionally restored books have been climbing in value as acceptance of restored comics continues to grow around the collecting community. There are absolutely no imperfections here, as the corners, spine, colors, and centering have been imbued with a perfection rarely (if ever) seen in a comic from the Silver Age. This remarkable copy of one of the most valuable comics in the history of the industry, with tons of historical gravitas, at a restored price point is a recommended investment."

This remarkable copy of one of the most valuable comics in the history of the industry, with tons of historical gravitas, at a restored price point is part of Event Auction #44 over at ComicConnect.