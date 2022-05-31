Magic: The Gathering: Concordant Crossroads On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Concordant Crossroads from the Legends expansion of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! Concordant Crossroads is a card that, despite being off of the oft-maligned Reserved List, has commanded a hefty secondary market value largely due to its novel utility as the only monogreen card for years that could grant haste to creatures. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, May 31st, to place a bid on this fantastic and valuable Magic: The Gathering card.

In addition to being the first (and, for years, the only) haste enabler that Wizards of the Coast had to offer its players, Concordant Crossroads is the most mana-efficient among all possible options. While it does give your opponents' creatures haste as well, green decks can easily find ways to better utilize the enchantment than other decks could, especially in the early days of the game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Legends was the fourth expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and were the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. Offered here is a rare card from the set, Concordant Crossroads! CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (9), surface (9), corners (9), edges (9). The artwork is done by Amy Weber. CGC certified 7 copies earning a Mint 9 grade and 2 are graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this very powerful potential addition to your Magic: The Gathering collection, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, May 31st, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!