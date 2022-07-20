Magic: The Gathering: Invasion Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, out-of-print booster box of Invasion, an expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! The culmination of the epic Magic story arc known as Weatherlight Saga, Invasion sees the plane of existence Dominaria being ravaged by Phyrexians, following under the dark hand of Yawgmoth, the Father of Machines. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 20th, to place a bid on this iconic and cataclysmic Magic booster box.

The result of years of an increasingly escalating storyline for the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, Invasion is the ultimate (and possibly final) battle between Dominaria's forces and the dark machinations of Yawgmoth's Phyrexian monstrosities. Five primeval dragons have been reborn to aid the plane against Phyrexia, as have Gaea's own Kavu beasts. Furthermore, an entire coalition of Dominaria's finest warriors has assembled to stave off the interplanar threat! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Here we have a sealed booster box from the Invasion set for the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. The box contains 36 booster packs, each with 15 cards for 540! The box has lightly blunted corners, with the wrapping intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellent sealed Magic: The Gathering booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up to Wednesday, July 20th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!