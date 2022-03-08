Pokémon TCG: Japanese "Cool Porygon" Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare Japanese promotional copy of Porygon from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Known more commonly as "Cool Porygon", this promo was released in English as a Black Star Promo by Wizards of the Coast in 2000 under that very name. Prospective bidders for this Japanese Pokémon TCG card will have only until Tuesday, March 8th, to place a bid on it.

This promo copy of Porygon is a reprint of an older iteration of the card, originally released as a promotional card without a collector number. If you look in the bottom-right corner of the card up for auction, you'll see that it is numbered #137, meaning it was a promo from the Pokémon TCG's "Pokémon Song Best Collection" CD. You can find out more about this card by clicking here to access its entry on Bulbapedia. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Porygon #137 Pokémon Song Best Collection CD Promo Trading Card (Media Factory, 1998) PSA Mint 9. This card was one of 11 cards to be included with Pokémon Song Best Collection CD that comes with 13 songs that were chosen through a magazine poll from songs in the Pokémon TV series. Featured onthe card is Porygon! Did we mention that the card is holographic? Well, it is! The artwork is done by Hiromichi Sugiyama. PSA has certified 4853 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 1737 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this very "Cool" promotional Pokémon TCG card, please kindly take note that you will only have until Tuesday, March 8th, to do so. You can check out this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!