4/22 WWE SmackDown Preview: The RK-Bro & Usos War Rages On

The focus of The Bloodline over the past couple of post-WrestleMania weeks has been for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to follow their cousin Roman Reigns' example and unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag titles. The problem with that is Randy Orton and Riddle aren't too keen on just handing over their Raw Tag titles. So it was set on last week's show that at WrestleMania Backlash, The Usos and RK-Bro will go at it in a winner-takes-all-tag match. What will happen on SmackDown on FOX tonight as we get closer to the big match? Let's find out.

The teams will get a chance to get the edge on one another tonight on SmackDown when Riddle will take on Jey Usos one-on-one. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's singles match.

As their Winner Take All Championship Unification Match for WrestleMania Backlash rapidly approaches, Riddle looks to put RK-Bro on his back and go for two-for-two against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in single competition. The Original Bro already showed why he and his partner Randy Orton are Raw Tag Team Champions after hitting a stunning RKO out of nowhere during an attempted Samoan Drop to pin Jimmy Uso this past Friday. Riddle will look to keep RK-Bro's momentum rolling when he goes one-on-one with Jey Uso. Can Jimmy do what his brother could not and deliver a win to The Bloodline or will Riddle stand tall for the second straight week? Find out Friday night on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Aside from that, tonight's SmackDown will also feature Sami Zayn against Drew McIntyre in a Lumberjack Match, Madcap Moss taking on Angel, and the contract signing between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for their "I Quit!" Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.