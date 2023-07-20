Posted in: AMC, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: amc, immortal universe, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, sdcc

A Walk Through Anne Rice's Immortal Universe At SDCC (IMAGES/VIDEO)

AMC invited us to check out its activation for Anne Rice's Immortal Universe at SDCC 2023. Come take a walk down The Street of Immortality...

The activations are always a fun part of the experience of San Diego Comic-Con, and in a year when most of the studios aren't having big panels, a good activation is likely going to be the thing that makes or breaks when it comes to whether or not all of this was worth it for a company. AMC is a studio that usually puts on a good show regarding its activations. Still, instead of leaning into The Walking Dead again, they decided it was time to explore Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. Interview With The Vampire was a critical darling, and while Mayfair Witches didn't hit nearly as hard, it still did well. We got the chance to do the Street of Immortality activation at San Diego Comic-Con.

First, you're brought into a bar where you're given a chance to get The Elixir of Immortality that we have learned is from a certain house full of people that don't age. The Elixer is a mocktail made with Pom juice which makes it look like blood like you would expect. After our little get-together is "busted" by the police, we set out into the streets. We're in the redlight district of Storyville from Interview with the Vampire. We have several items we need to gather from the various people around town. They are talking about being careful, being people keep vanishing while the police give you a side eye for partaking in any of the liquor from the bar. From there, the activation is free roaming as you explore a small corner of the Immortal Universe.

The fun moments for activations like this come from the interactions with the people working. After I gathered my three items, one of which was a notebook, I stopped near an artist who was working on sketching the activation. I asked permission to film and take pictures of their art [note: always ask artists for this permission, even if something like this], and then we chatted briefly. They asked if I was an artist, and I told them I was a journalist, but I also do creative writing. I got the whole backstory about being an artist despite it "not being what their daddy wanted them to do." When they asked if I got my notebook, I said yes, and they offered to sketch something for me. I got a sketch of the streetlight from the activation. A nice little personalized thing that not everyone got.

All of the details were fun to look at, and all the workers going through the activation did a great job. The woman who was selling the protection from the Mayfair family was captivating and played the part of someone who looked just otherworldly as you might imagine someone selling sage, mint, and other forms of protection might seem. She was great, though the decision to give attendees real sage, mint, and rosemary is interesting. How is TSA going to react to my red bundle of sage? I suppose we'll have to see. At the end, we got the chance to snag some posters and beignets as you walk out the door. Everything you get from the activation is high quality, from the tote at the beginning to the posters at the end. If you've ever attended Comic-Con, you get a lot of tote bags, and I have so many now I've been turning down quite a few. However, this one was worth taking because it's one that you can absolutely. The posters are beautiful and will make a lovely addition to my poster book. As for the notebook? Well, I love notebooks, so there isn't an easier way to my heart than a note.

AMC Networks' Anne Rice Immortal Universe fan experience and activation will be open Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm PT, free and open to all ages. However, because this is an experience that can take some time to do, they don't get a lot of people through at once; you have to line up in the Sails Pavillion for tickets since the first round sold out and a standby line as well. Now, here's a look at some video that we were also able to grab to offer everyone a chance to see what the experience was like, followed by some additional images from our visit:

