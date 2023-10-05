Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, christian cage, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland Tries to Reform Edge and Christian on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, betraying WWE to join AEW is gut-wrenching! 💔 But his audacious move on AEW Dynamite left The Chadster shocked! 😱😡😭

Auughh man! 😣 So unfair! The Chadster can still hardly believe that the 4th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite😡 kicked off without any time for celebrations; instead, all it brought was mourning and disappointment. 😭 The pain caused by Adam Copeland 👎, truly a low-blow, joining AEW after Vince McMahon had taken him under his wing for so many years…it hurts! It's as if he's literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! 😠 It's totally disrespectful for everything WWE has stood for, and it's enough to turn The Chadster Extremely cheesed off! 😖

The audacity of the so-called Rated-R Superstar to simply pop up last Sunday at the AEW WrestleDream PPV and even aid in stopping Christian Cage👎 from delivering a Conchairto to Sting – it's just baffling! And yeah, Sting deserved it alright, after all his years with WWE and then just running off to AEW (and let's not forget Christian Cage has done the same). 😠 And now The Chadster is supposed to believe that real wrestling fans enjoy all of this? 😤

As if that wasn't bad enough, let's flashback to last night's AEW Dynamite, shall we? Copeland had the audacity to talk about his decision to join AEW in the final segment, and then had the 'bright' idea of calling out Cage. He then had the audacity- and honestly, the disrespect for the industry that WWE has done so much for – to ask Cage, the TNT Champion, to reform their classic WWE tag team! It's a slap to Vince McMahon's face, really! 😫 Tony Khan, of course, thinks it's okay to play around with the emotions of true fans by pulling such cheap tricks! 😑

The Chadster's heartache reaches an all-time high every time AEW does something as utterly disrespectful and infuriating as this! This parody of WWE's sacred intellectual property only seems to hurt The Chadster more and twist that metaphorical knife even deeper into the heart of true wrestling fans! 😣 It has led The Chadster to shed tears of deep sorrow on multiple occasions, and last night's instance was no exception! 😭

Tony Khan seems so pleased to get away with such cowardly tactics, judging by the way AEW is rolling. Well, Tony Khan may be a billionaire, but no amount of money can fill the void left in the hearts of wrestling fans through these sneaky and disheartening events. It's stunts like these that shout from the rooftops that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤬

Regrettably, it's not earth-shattering news anymore when WWE veterans fall into the twisted clutches of the AEW. Again, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔 But rest assured, The Chadster is unshakeable! 💪 The Chadster will continue to deliver the genuine, unfiltered truth to the readers, even in the face of the tempest that is AEW, with The Chadster bravely standing against the tidal wave that Tony Khan inflicts on wrestling. 🤨

Nothing, not even AEW's shenanigans or Adam Copeland's betrayal can tarnish The Chadster's standing in the Unbiased Journalism Club. After all, true wrestling journalism will always prevail! 🏆 Instead of glutting your eyes to AEW's catastrophe of a match next week on Title Tuesday😨, where Copeland faces Luchasaurus, The Chadster suggests you tune into WWE NXT instead. It's there where you can taste what real, respectful professional wrestling should be. 🤼‍♂️👍💪 Now, doesn't that sound better?

