AEW Dynamite: Coffin Match, Announcement Set for Very Unfair Episode

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means: Tony Khan will once again personally target The Chadster with an episode of AEW Dynamite that will ensure The Chadster remains sexually impotent for years to come. Or not come, as the case may be. Auughh man! So unfair!

Proving that he has zero respect for The Undertaker and everything he's done for WWE, the wrestling business, Vince McMahon, and Blue Lives Matter, Tony Khan has booked Darby Allin and Andrade in a coffin match to headline Dynamite tonight.

And responding to a challenge by Dustin Rhodes, CM Punk will face him in a match on Dynamite tonight, which is just so disrespectful of Dustin who should have gone back to WWE with his brother.

Another announcement from Tony Khan?! The Chadster can't take any more of these! Will it be another turncoat traitor who signed with AEW just because WWE fired them, which is no reason to do something so wrong? Or more wrestling companies teaming up with AEW to bully WWE?!

Jungle Boy will take on Kyle O'Reilly in one of two qualifiers for the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. If this is what is going to happen to Owen Hart's legacy, he never should have died in the first place! Auughh man!

Another tournament qualifier, which just cheeses The Chadster off so much. The Chadster bets this match will actually last longer than two minutes too, which will be so disrespectful to everything WWE tried to do with the Queen's Crown tournament earlier this year.

The Chadster hates when Hook is on TV because every time, for some reason, The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, wants to have sexual intercourse with The Chadster afterward. But The Chadster can't do that thanks to Tony Khan, which makes this very frustrating, and if Tony Khan had any respect for the wrestling business he would keep Hook off TV, and in fact, he would keep Dynamite off TV entirely.

And finally, Wardlow will face The Butcher as part of his ongoing mega face turn and feud with MJF. The fact that AEW did such a long, slow burn face turn for Wardlow just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business at all. You aren't supposed to reward long term viewers. You are supposed to make all your shows geared toward producing Twitter gifs. But that's what happens when a money mark like Tony Khan is running the show, directing all of his efforts toward RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't tune in.

