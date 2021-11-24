AEW Dynamite Preview: A Thanksgiving Treat for All the Turkeys

AEW will put on a special Thankgiving episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, but it's Tony Khan who is the turkey. Khan has spent over two years ruining The Chadster's life with his wrestling programs, leaving The Chadster with nothing to be thankful for this year. The Chadster can't have sex with his own wife because AEW beating WWE in the ratings has made The Chadster sexually impotent. And tonight's episode of Dynamite, featuring some big, exciting matches, is only like to make the situation worse. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! Now you've ruined The Chadster's holiday too!

Bryan Danielson is going after the family of Hangman Adam Page in his quest to take out the Dark Order ahead of his title match with Page. Danielson took out Evil Uno last week and now he's coming for Colt Cabana. The way that Danielson has so easily transitioned to a heel role for this feud really cheeses The Chadster off.

Another traitor to WWE, CM Punk, also has match on AEW Dynamite this week. Punk will face QT Marshall, which is mind-boggling to The Chadster. Punk is clearly feuding with MJF, so why isn't he facing MJF this week and every week until the next PPV? Clearly, unlike Vince McMahon, Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

It's extremely disrespectful of AEW to try to bolster their women's division with a secondary title, but they're moving forward anyway with another TBS Championship tournament match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Thunder Rosa will face Jamie Hayter for a chance to move onto the semifinals. Auuughh man! So unfair!

And as if all of that wasn't bad enough, AEW is also planning a massive eight-man tag match. It's so unsportsmanlike of AEW to continue to stack the card for AEW Dynamite tonight, but The Chadster would expect nothing less from someone who has no respect for everything WWE has done for wrestling like Tony Khan.

And there will probably be lots more, too. Way to rub it in, Tony Khan! AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern on TNT, or on the Fite TV app internationally for AEW Plus subscribers.

